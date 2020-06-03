Downtown mural project to display work from local artists, here's how you can submit your work

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You still have a chance to be part of a special project in downtown Terre Haute.

The '41 | 40 Arts and Culture District' is looking for artwork. It's part of an effort to create a temporary outdoor mural project. The murals will be on the fencing that surrounds the construction site of the convention center.

It will be between Wabash Avenue and Cherry Streets and between 7th Street and 9th Streets.

Artists interested can create work to be reproduced on the murals.

The theme? "What do you love now about Terre Haute?"

Each artist selected will receive $200. You can submit until June 12 at 5:00 p.m.

