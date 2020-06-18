Downtown convention center construction on schedule

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Construction of a convention center downtown is on schedule it should be completed in April of 2022 according to Garmong construction.

Phase one of the project is taking place in the lot north of the Hilton Garden Inn.

That work should wrap up September 11th.

Phase two in the hotel's east lot will begin September 15th.

The Capital Improvement Board should close on buying the Vigo County School Corporaton's central office building on July 20th.

An agreement covers the cost of 50 spaces for the school corporation to use in the Skygarden Garage