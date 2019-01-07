Downtown Vincennes businesses experience good shopping season

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - At the beginning of the shopping season Jan Witteried was getting her shop ready.

At the time Witteried said, "Business can always be better. But it's a gamble."

Now almost two months later Witteried's business is thriving.

Witteried says, "We had, you know, definite increase in sales. Lots of traffic through. It was nice. People really enjoyed coming down."

Residents came downtown to enjoy many of Vincennes' holiday programs. Witteried says events like the Christmas Parade of Lights helped keep her books in the black.

Witteried says, "It just makes it more special. When you can stroll around and have a cup of hot coffee or spiced cider or have music."

The good season was felt by many local shops in town.

Knox County Chamber of Commerce executive director Jamie Neal says, "Kind of the consensus was that the holiday season was steady the entire way through. They saw that people were shopping earlier. And that their sales were good."

The positive report reflects a growing downtown. New shop owner Jenna Prout says that growth is why she opened her doors.

Prout says, "Really small business is becoming a big thing in Vincennes. So main street you know, an opportunity arose and I was like 'I have to take this.'"

Whether it's a new or old business, shop owners hope customers will keep coming downtown.

Witteried says, "We hope now that people know we're here that they will continue to shop here year round."