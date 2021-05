TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's some disappointing news for downtown Terre Haute's Eat in the Streets initiative.

What was supposed to be outdoor seating at downtown restaurants is now scaled back.

The reason? Many businesses are having a hard time finding workers. The restaurants say they can't find enough employees to serve people both inside and out.

Eat in the Streets will now be the first weekend of every month. It will be in conjunction with First Friday.