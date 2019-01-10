Downtown Terre Haute survey shows community is seeking more local business

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Deborah Cole is the store manager of Studio Twenty 9 that is just over a month old. Cole says this move to open downtown is based on the main street's potential.

"7th and Wabash is just an awesome corner and we knew that the convention center was coming in. There’s a lot of opportunities for downtown to expand and we wanted to be part of that," said Cole.

Cole isn’t alone, a recent survey done with the help of national Main Street showed that people would like to see more local stores and restaurants. It's a goal Downtown Terre Haute Coordinator Stephanie Pence is hoping to continue to work on.

"People see that we have a lot of retail space right now and it’s just going after those businesses, trying to attract new businesses. Maybe new entertainment," said Pence.

Members of the community and state office of community and rural affairs also came to Terre Haute to present the survey’s findings. One of those people in town was Mary Shaw with the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.

"And that's what people are looking for right now is more of an experience, rather than going to just one destination and just buying whatever items you might need," said Shaw.

It may take years for some of these changes to happen, but stores like Studio Twenty 9 are ready to help in the cause.

"And now I think we're kind of getting back. To downtown Terre Haute. I think that's what we need to do. We need to concentrate on building Terre Haute back up again to its glory," said Cole.