Clear

Downtown Terre Haute survey shows community is seeking more local business

Deborah Cole is the store manager of Studio Twenty 9 that is just over a month old. Cole says this move to open downtown is based on the main street's potential.

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019 6:33 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Deborah Cole is the store manager of Studio Twenty 9 that is just over a month old. Cole says this move to open downtown is based on the main street's potential.

"7th and Wabash is just an awesome corner and we knew that the convention center was coming in. There’s a lot of opportunities for downtown to expand and we wanted to be part of that," said Cole.

Cole isn’t alone, a recent survey done with the help of national Main Street showed that people would like to see more local stores and restaurants. It's a goal Downtown Terre Haute Coordinator Stephanie Pence is hoping to continue to work on.

"People see that we have a lot of retail space right now and it’s just going after those businesses, trying to attract new businesses. Maybe new entertainment," said Pence.

Members of the community and state office of community and rural affairs also came to Terre Haute to present the survey’s findings. One of those people in town was Mary Shaw with the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.

"And that's what people are looking for right now is more of an experience, rather than going to just one destination and just buying whatever items you might need," said Shaw.

It may take years for some of these changes to happen, but stores like Studio Twenty 9 are ready to help in the cause.

"And now I think we're kind of getting back. To downtown Terre Haute. I think that's what we need to do. We need to concentrate on building Terre Haute back up again to its glory," said Cole.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Robinson
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Casey
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Marshall
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Clear & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Have a medical issue? Relying on the internet could cost you your life

Image

Celebrating 110 years

Image

The Terre Haute Main Street Tour

Image

Off the Beaten Path: Making it up as she goes

Image

The Jet Stream

Image

Winter is here, Kevin talks weekend snow

Image

Happy 100th Birthday to Rosella Parks

Image

Crawford County Tax Cap

Image

Marshall Lion Statues

Image

Help with AIDS treatment in Indiana

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community