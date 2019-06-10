Clear

Downtown Terre Haute road closed for Hulman Center Construction

8th Street from Eagle Street to Larry Bird Avenue will be closed

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 5:35 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

An important traffic alert" fo drivers near the downtown Terre Haute on the Hulman Center The roadway is expected to re-open in a week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 78°
It Doesn't Get Better!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Downtown Terre Haute road closed for Hulman Center Construction

Image

Work begins on Oaktown intersections

Image

W.Valley Youth Leadership Conference July 16th & 17th Saint Mary of the Woods College

Image

Bringing awareness to child safety around the Wabash Valley

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Clouds first, but becoming sunny. Windy! High: 75°

Image

Rex win on 3rd straight walk-off

Image

Heather Good and Brady Harp

Image

Ceremony honors fallen first responders

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp