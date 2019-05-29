Clear

Downtown Terre Haute receives a patriotic make-over

Posted: May 29, 2019 3:43 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If Wabash Avenue is part of your commute, you may notice new patriotic decor along the way.

60 American flags and poles were added to the area.

It is part of a project through Downtown Terre Haute.

It was funded by the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.

