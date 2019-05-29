TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If Wabash Avenue is part of your commute, you may notice new patriotic decor along the way.
60 American flags and poles were added to the area.
It is part of a project through Downtown Terre Haute.
It was funded by the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.
Related Content
- Downtown Terre Haute receives a patriotic make-over
- Crows in downtown Terre Haute
- Terre Haute to receive a hand for downtown improvements
- #ConfirmKavanaugh makes Terre Haute stop
- Shoe Bus receives grant, make stop at Terre Haute school
- Does downtown Terre Haute need parking meters?
- Lee Company expanding in downtown Terre Haute
- New restaurant opens in downtown Terre Haute
- 'Get fit' in downtown Terre Haute Friday
- Terre Haute receives special Cultural District Designation
Scroll for more content...