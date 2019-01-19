Downtown Terre Haute gets weekend economic boost from ISU alumni

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- For many, going to the Copper Bar in downtown Terre Haute is a tradition before any Indiana State University game. Saturdays crowd was also full of alumni who returned to their alma mater from across the country.

That’s because Saturdays game against Loyola was the 40th anniversary since ISU went to the final four of the national championship. One of those who were in the Copper Bar celebrating was Dennie McGuire.

"I was a freshman that year when it all happened,” said McGuire talking about when ISU made their big basketball run. “Obviously we had a group of people watching it on tv cheering them on all the way through."

While many used the day to reflect of what occurred forty years ago, Businesses downtown saw this as an opportunity for their future. Pulling in record crowds to the establishments.

"We were expecting a huge day for us,” said Kenny Linn who is a bartender in the Copper bar. “We pretty much have all our employees working today. It was kind of a blackout date. No one could have this day off because we were expecting a record crowd."

Restaurants, hotels and other businesses in Terre Haute received an economic boost. Many also wanted to use this as an opportunity to promote what has changed and what is to come.

"To get those people to come back to see downtown Terre Haute, see Indiana State University and how its changed. Also hear about the changes that are coming. I think really does help the community a lot," said Linn.

As for these alums the growth of downtown Terre Haute is exciting to hear. Especially for what it means for the future of the community.

"I believe in Terre Haute. I believe in downtown. I think with what the convention centers going to do its going to make downtown prosper. Make Terre Haute proposer and that's what we want," said McGuire.