TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Seven artists put their creativity to use in an effort to beautify Terre Haute.

Their imagery was based on the question, "What do you love about Terre Haute?"

The murals include things like trails, rivers, and historical buildings.

Wabash Valley Art Spaces told us they hope the community will enjoy the new addition to downtown.

The murals are on Wabash Avenue. They will stay on the construction fences while crews work on the new convention center.