Downtown Terre Haute coffee shop holds donation event to support Down Syndrome Indiana

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're out and about on Monday evening, a coffee, treat, or meal could do a little bit of good.

Federal Coffee and Fine Foods in downtown Terre Haute will host a 'Dine to Donate event. The owners will give 15 percent of their sales to Down Syndrome of Indiana.

The group offers information and resources on Down Syndrome.

A customer suggested doing this fundraiser, and the owners jumped at the opportunity.

You have until 8:00 pm to help the cause. You'll find Federal Coffee at 7th and Wabash.