Downtown Terre Haute businesses get ready for an expected increase of tourism

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute officials expect increased tourism due to development in the city.

A new initiative is helping businesses get ready.

Federal Coffee is the first business to complete the 'Open for Tourism' program.

Together, they identified that a walk-up window would draw in people walking downtown. The program funded the project.

"We're excited to see construction all around us downtown. It's noisy, it's busy. Tons of cars at this intersection of course. We see the convention center and the makings of that starting to happen. There's construction down the street, around the street, anywhere you look there's something going on," Co-owner Kris Kraut said.

Federal Coffee is at 7th and Wabash in downtown Terre Haute. It is set to open next week.