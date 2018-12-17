Clear

Downtown Sullivan Christmas this week

Many activities will take place later this week in Sullivan to celebrate the holidays.

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 11:48 AM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Sullivan, Indiana will be brimming with Christmas Cheer this week! That's as Downtown Sullivan Christmas is just days away!

The event will offer residents a place to gather and celebrate the holiday.

Like last year, there will be free carriage rides, but more of them offered! What organizers and the community are most excited about this year, is the addition of ice skating!

Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb explains, "We do a lot of projects here in the city of Sullivan, but ice skating has been probably the number one hit so to speak or whatever in our digital engagement with the community. So that's pretty exciting. A lot of folks are sharing that with their friends, and like I said, it's just a special time here in Sullivan."

Santa on the Square will be arranging for Santa to be at Downtown Sullivan Christmas. He’ll be on the north side of the square December 20th through the 22nd. 

Free carriage rides will be offered on Friday the 21st.

Ice Skating will be offered the 21st and 22nd for $2 dollars.

Mayor Lamb says the Heart of Sullivan organization deserves amazing credit for getting this event put together. He says the volunteers work tirelessly year-round to make events like this one possible.

For more information, click here!

