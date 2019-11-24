Downtown Robinson, Illinois celebrates holidays with festival

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - We've all heard the debate; how soon is too soon to celebrate Christmas? Some folks in Robinson, Illinois aren't waiting for Thanksgiving to be over before they get in the Christmas spirit.
The community gathered for the Christmas Magic Festival. People gathered downtown for some ice skating, food and a visit with Santa.
The Community Revitalization and Beautification Committee hosted the 3-day festival.
