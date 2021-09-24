Clear

Downtown Paris abuzz with the return of annual Honeybee Festival

It's the fourth weekend in September, and that means it's Honeybee Festival weekend in Paris, Illinois.

Posted: Sep 24, 2021 6:18 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2021 6:23 PM
Posted By: Everett Lau

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - The Edgar County, Illinois square is bustling with activity this weekend.

That's because it's time for the annual Honeybee Festival!

Organizers told News 10 the event is even bigger this year after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vendors and food stands are spread out across and around the courthouse lawn, ready to welcome visitors on Friday and Saturday.

Joy Turner is one of those vendors.

She co-owns Larkfield Glass with her husband, Randy, who hand-crafts the glass they sell.

Turner said they always enjoy taking part in the weekend event.

"We've been to quite a series of festivals with our glass over the last month, and we look forward to this one, and this is the one where, when our business was just starting up and we were just beginning to sell glass, we did well," she said.

Turner said business slowed last year at the start of the pandemic, but it has since picked up throughout the year.

"I think the feeling of people supporting local businesses was only intensified by the pandemic. I think people realized if we don't support our local business, we'll lose them," she explained.

Local business seems to be the heart of the Honeybee Festival.

Organizer Brian Blair hopes the festival's location benefits local store owners, as they are open for customers.

"The goal is to grow this, and with all the new businesses downtown, bring business to them and give them exposure to the products they're selling," Blair said.

When News 10 asked Blair and Turner about favorites at the festival, the verdict seemed clear.

"The favorite is probably the parade, just because families bring out their kids and the kids love getting candy and seeing all the floats. The next favorite is probably pancakes," Blair said.

Turner agreed, saying "We really like the Kiwanis tent with the pancakes and sausage first thing in the morning, and the parade is kind of the heart of the festival and is wonderful to watch."

Activities continue Saturday on the square, including the parade through downtown Paris at 11 a.m., Central time.

For a list of other activities happening during the Honeybee Festival, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 75°
Clear & Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The COVID-19 booster shot

Image

Vigo County Veteran's Court graduates 40th member

Image

A little rain chance - and then nice. Here's look at the weekend forecast

Image

Terre Haute church works to collect items for evacuated Afghan kids

Image

The Paris Honey Bee Festival

Image

Explore Wabashiki

Image

Pow Wow Day in Vigo County

Image

Daviess County offers $5,000 to people to move to the community

Image

Workforce Fit

Image

Duke Energy plans to bring solar farms to Sullivan County

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1608825

Reported Deaths: 27176
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61448710970
DuPage1040741359
Will874621090
Lake772361061
Kane65993851
Winnebago39106545
Madison38249578
St. Clair35065570
McHenry33116316
Peoria26021362
Champaign25923183
Sangamon24663271
McLean21935208
Tazewell19792326
Rock Island17877346
Kankakee16821235
Kendall15501107
Macon14525244
LaSalle14520275
Vermilion13288190
Adams12718148
DeKalb11695129
Williamson11483159
Whiteside7925176
Jackson772889
Boone761282
Coles7381113
Ogle715787
Grundy702881
Franklin691399
Clinton682098
Knox6677164
Marion6559138
Macoupin649399
Henry624074
Jefferson6086132
Effingham608582
Livingston572896
Woodford555191
Stephenson548889
Randolph530297
Monroe509199
Christian493980
Fulton489670
Morgan488196
Logan478674
Montgomery469276
Lee459558
Bureau428388
Perry415871
Saline411764
Fayette401358
Iroquois395873
McDonough356256
Jersey323153
Shelby315643
Douglas307336
Crawford306030
Lawrence301931
Union297147
Wayne274657
White266830
Richland263255
Hancock258434
Pike256856
Clark251938
Cass251528
Bond244424
Clay240747
Edgar236345
Ford235656
Warren226061
Carroll225837
Johnson214424
Moultrie212431
Jo Daviess206926
Washington206227
Wabash201616
Greene200939
Mason200151
Massac199544
De Witt196330
Piatt191414
Mercer191234
Cumberland179325
Menard159812
Jasper153118
Marshall134921
Hamilton129521
Brown10198
Pulaski98711
Schuyler9728
Edwards96615
Stark77027
Gallatin7496
Scott6975
Alexander67811
Henderson65614
Calhoun6452
Hardin56114
Putnam5454
Pope4845
Unassigned1892432
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 944708

Reported Deaths: 15343
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1287051987
Lake634321097
Allen53759760
Hamilton43980448
St. Joseph42010590
Elkhart33651491
Vanderburgh30486449
Tippecanoe26872250
Johnson23685417
Hendricks22354341
Porter21799347
Clark17493231
Madison17439384
Vigo16209284
Monroe14515191
LaPorte14350239
Delaware14134222
Howard13921273
Kosciusko11448135
Hancock10886166
Warrick10715177
Bartholomew10589169
Floyd10471206
Wayne10020226
Grant9165204
Morgan8895160
Boone8417111
Dubois7748123
Dearborn764990
Henry7648130
Noble7435101
Marshall7384128
Cass7209117
Lawrence6999153
Shelby6616111
Jackson659186
Gibson6177107
Harrison606286
Huntington603195
Montgomery5830105
DeKalb578391
Knox5506104
Miami545788
Putnam540568
Clinton535965
Whitley526553
Steuben499768
Wabash486292
Jasper481860
Jefferson472892
Ripley456077
Adams445568
Daviess4209108
Scott407965
White392957
Clay392857
Greene390592
Wells388784
Decatur385996
Fayette377278
Posey361541
Jennings354356
Washington333747
LaGrange323575
Spencer319536
Fountain317955
Randolph314889
Sullivan308449
Owen284863
Starke281464
Fulton280054
Orange276859
Jay256338
Perry252552
Carroll244929
Franklin240538
Rush235630
Vermillion234450
Parke221020
Tipton210555
Pike209539
Blackford169634
Pulaski165551
Crawford146718
Newton145245
Benton143516
Brown135546
Martin129317
Switzerland126210
Warren115516
Union97711
Ohio80111
Unassigned0479