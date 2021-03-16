Downtown Indianapolis prepares to host March Madness fans

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — Downtown Indianapolis is getting a face lift ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

Indiana Sports Corp, a sports commission in Indianapolis, received a $905,000 grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. to beautify and prepare Indy to welcome thousands of March Madness fans.

Starting on March 18, live music, local artists, and outdoor festivals will highlight the city to fans who are not able to attend NCAA Tournament games.

“We are hiring more than 300 artists and musicians,” said Brett Kramer, Director of Public Relations for Indiana Sports Corp. “We are going to have pop up musical acts throughout the city.”

Those musical acts will be placed at locations such as Monument Circle and Georgia Street. Local artists’ work will be displayed throughout the city, and on some downtown streets leading to basketball venues.

As of now, no plan has been made for outdoor watch parties of March Madness games. Marion County Public Health Department still forbids large gatherings in public spaces.

Bars and restaurants will be open in a limited capacity during the NCAA Tournament. Kramer encourages fans who want to come downtown without tickets to take in games at those businesses.

“There are plenty of bars and restaurants that are following all those health and safety protocols where you can belly up [to the bar] to and watch a game,” shared Kramer.