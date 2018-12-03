Clear

Downtown Brazil gets a little more holiday cheer with new Christmas lights

People in Brazil are coming together to spread a little holiday cheer in their city.

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Brazil are coming together to spread a little holiday cheer in their city.

Little Addalee Thompson inspired the Main Street group members to add some new decorations.

They asked for some community support.

People stepped up and donated money to help make some Christmas magic.

The group was able to decorate more than 20 poles in the city.

They are working with the city on a long-term plan for holiday lights.

