Double motorcycle crash sends one to hospital

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Authorities are investigating a double motorcycle crash that happened just before 7 p.m. on South U.S. 41 and Allendale Road just south of Walmart.

At this time police have not released many details but we do know one person was sent to the hospital and another was not hurt.

Police say one of the drivers may have been driving while under the influence.

Police have not released any names nor the extent of their injuries.