Door alarms turned down, non-working door alarms and cameras; more details released after Bethesda Gardens patient death

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - New information was released in a Vigo County death investigation.

75-year-old Veronica Hofman died in the early morning hours of January 26th.

An autopsy revealed she died of hypothermia.

Hofman lived with dementia and Alzheimer's and was a memory care patient at Bethesda Gardens in Terre Haute.

While authorities were on the scene, they discovered the courtyard alarms were not working.

In another set of doors, the volume of the alarm was turned down.

Both sets of alarms have been fixed.

The surveillance cameras were also not functioning due to ongoing construction.

Hofman was reportedly found dead outside of the building.

Her death was ruled accidental.