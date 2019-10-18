60-years and running: Many flock to Crullers Donut Shack at Covered Bridge Festival

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - More Covered Bridge Festival Goers will venture out into Parke County this weekend. Many of them have one thing on their minds -- the Food!

You will be faced with many options however only a few have been around since the very beginning of the festival itself.

Crullers Donut Shack has been serving deep-fried yeast donuts since the very first Covered Bridge Festival took place almost 60 years ago in Rockville.

Chris Sanders, who works in the shack, says "Our donuts are a huge hit on the square! Many people come up to us and say that this is the one food stand they look forward to every year."

The proceeds to the Shack all go to the St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Rockville, Indiana. Sanders says that having the shack open during the Festival funds the church the entire year.