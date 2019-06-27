Clear
'Don't tell me we have plenty of time to fix this when we've wasted 17 years...' Sheriff say a bigger jail needs to be built sooner rather than later

The discussion of the Vigo County jail plans continues after a community forum with the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana.

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- An empty piece of land in Terre Haute, by the Honey Creek Mall is causing quite the uproar in Vigo County.

People in the community are torn down the middle when it comes to a new jail in the area. Some are saying just build the new jail. Others want leaders to look at alternative ways to help with overcrowding. Either way, the county is still facing a federal lawsuit.

Judge Magnus-Stinson has been the one on this case for the past few years. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said the judge has been very patient with the leaders of the county.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana is representing current and former Vigo County jail inmates who are suing.

It's the reason we've come to the conclusion of building a bigger jail in the first place.

Wednesday night at the community forum the ACLU said the judge and federal officials will not just come in and take over if the county doesn't follow a timeline.

But the ACLU and most county leaders said the way the inmates are living needs to be dealt with as soon as possible.

"17 years, we have not fixed our problem here. 17 years! So, don't tell me that we have plenty of time to fix this when we've wasted 17 years," Plasse said, "And we still have a problem today because of inaction. We need to do something now and to say 'oh we can keep waiting' well, I wouldn't want to test that judge."

County Commissioner Brad Anderson said the way they are looking at building the new jail is keeping the future in mind.

Anderson and Plasse said if they build it any smaller the county will be in the same place we're in now in just a few years.

