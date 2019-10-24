Clear
"Don't standby, stand-up..." Public School teachers are asking for your help

Teachers gathered on Wednesday to talk about the current state of public education.

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 6:11 AM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Jodie Buckallew is a special education teacher for Vigo county schools. 

"Public schools are the only place where an entire staff will clothe, feed, love, teach, educate provide counseling, emotional support. Provide support for all of our students. We don't turn anyone away," she said. 

She said for many years she has seen the funding from the state for public school decrease.

"The time has come. For several years now legislatures in our state capital have not been friendly with public education," she said.

Now, Vigo County School Corporation has asked for a referendum that will help with funding for the school. Indiana State Teachers Association President Keith Gambill says we aren't the only ones.

"For over a decade Indiana has underfunded its public schools. In order for communities to work to attract and retain the best faculty, they have to turn again to the citizens of their community and ask for them to dig a little bit deeper and vote yes for the referendum," Gambill said. 

It's ideal, but it's something they have to do to keep giving a good education to your students. 

You can vote for the Vigo County Schools referendum on November 5th. That is open for all Vigo county residents.

