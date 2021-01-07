'Don't litter'; Wildlife rehabilitator hopes bald eagle numbers continue to rise after removal from special concerned list

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The bald eagle has been listed in a special concerned category since 2008. They have now been taken off the endangered list altogether.

Over the last five years, at least one nest has been found in each county in the state. Those nests typically show up along the rivers. That's where wildlife rehabilitator Angel Lange says there is more work to be done.

Lange has helped to recover around a dozen of the nation's bird. One of the most recent was Betsy Ross. Ross and other birds like her set up shop along the Wabash River.

Bald eagles are still protected by the state. But Lange says their environment is being disturbed by people littering and dumping along the rivers. Piles of junk can be seen under a nest in Knox county.

Lange says, "Don't throw trash out the window. If you're fishing on the side of the river or on the banks or the ponds, don't litter. Just have respect for the wild."