"Don't hesitate" Local woman says need for foster parents is dire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -Stacey Amlett raised kids of her own and now has grandkids, but little did she know years later, she would start the journey of parenting all over again and adopt a set of three siblings.

Amlett has two kids ages 40 and 38... And 10 grandkids from 4... To 20 years old.

There are several new additions to the Amlett family.

They adopted a set of three siblings brought Stacey Amlett and her husband mike a great amount of joy.

The family has hopes of adopting the sibling's older brother soon, the family keeps growing.

"Adoption wasn't on the table at first. My neighbor was a foster mother and I had talked to her and I had seen many of her children that she'd had over the years," said Amlett.

Then a change of plans came into play, the Amlett family signed up to foster.

"We got this little group of two little girls that we just kind of fell in love with and then their little brother was born and we took him in and we just couldn't see them living anywhere else," said Amlett.

Being a foster parent is an uphill battle.

Amlett says the relationship with foster kids doesn't happen overnight.

"They have a hard time because they have unconditional love for their parents regardless. And as a foster parent, you have to be aware of that," said Amlett.

Now more than ever foster parents are becoming harder to find, especially for teens.

The shortage leads to the chance of kids being placed in emergency shelter care.

There is nothing The Villages wants more than to find every child a home.

"Ugh, it's awful. You want to place every kid. And I absolutely hate having to go back to DCS and for anybody looking for a placement and saying, 'we just don't have anything,'" said Mandi Jeffries, a counsellor at The Villages.

Their mission is to have peace of mind knowing every child has a sense of security.

"You want every kid to be able to lay their head down on a pillow at night and know that they're safe," said Jeffries.

Even though the Amlett family may be a few years behind getting into fostering, they hope their impact lasts a lifetime.

"I think when they grow older, even though they still have their love for their mother, they will also have a place for us as well," said Amlett.

You or someone you know is interested in fostering, Amlett tells me 'don't hesitate.'

If you have any questions about becoming a foster parent, you can go to The Villages' open house.

That will be taking place August 13. For more information, click here.