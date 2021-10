TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tickets are still available for a weekend comedy show in Terre Haute.

Donnie Baker will be in town this Saturday evening at 7:30 at the Zorah Shrine on 7th Street.

Tickets will cost you $25 at the door. While limited, there are still a few tables left.

If you want to buy your tickets in advance, you can snag them right here.