Donations still needed to make more memorial benches honoring Linton teen Madi Moore

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Thanks to your support, volunteers are well on their way to honoring the memory of a local teen.

We've told you about efforts to raise money and collect materials for memorial benches honoring Linton teen Madi Moore.

The well known student athlete died earlier this month.

Now, we have new information about how much has been collected.

Heather Graves Rader has been spearheading efforts to collect plastic bottle caps that will be used to make the benches.

She said the community has already donated enough money to pay for eight benches.

However, she said more money is needed to cover the cost of making 10 more.

Graves Rader is working 4th grader, Maddy Scarbough to go through all the bottle cap donations.

She said they're very grateful for all the support, but she reminds everyone that little hands are sorting through donation bags.

She asks that donations be made in clear bags.

Medicine bottles and medical caps are not accepted.

You also cannot donate bottles.