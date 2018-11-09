Donations allow Barr-Reeve students to go to Walt Disney World after treasurer accused of stealing money

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of southern Indiana students will soon get the opportunity to visit the 'Happiest Place on Earth,' Walt Disney World.

That's thanks to a few donations.

On Thursday, we told you Barr-Reeve's band booster program had canceled the trip.

That's because the treasurer was accused of stealing more than $34,000 from their account.

Authorities say the program's treasurer, Sheryl Chestnut, wrote herself checks and withdrew money to the tune of nearly $35,000 over the course of about three years.

Now, thanks to a few anonymous donors, the band trip is back on.