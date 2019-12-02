Donation to help repair damaged dam at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A donation will help repair a dam at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.

The dam at the lake froze and broke during last winter's cold weather. Saint Mother Theodore Guerin Grand Priory of the Knights Templar gave a $1,000 check.

Both the Priory and the Sisters of Providence say this lake is a good spot for a break.

"We get so much spiritual relief here as men and women we need to get away on retreats and so forth," Richard Cooper, from the Priory of Saint Mother Theodore Guerin said.

"Saint Joseph's Lake has been with us for years and years and years. It's really an area where people can find peace and relaxation," Sister Paula Damiano told us.

Engineers are still looking at the situation. Project estimates so far have estimated the cost to repair the dam between $100,000 and $300,000.