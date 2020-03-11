Donation set to help Sullivan Middle School's Theater Department

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A donation will help the Sullivan High School Theater Department.
100 Women Who Care in Sullivan County gave the group a check on Wednesday.
It was for $4,800.
The money will be used for the production of 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.'
