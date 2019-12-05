Donation set to help Sullivan County Medicare patients

SULLIVAN COUNTY. Ind. (WTHI) - A donation will help elderly Medicare patients get the services they need.
The Sullivan County Community Hospital's Accountable Care Office received $6,800.
100 Women Who Care Sullivan County presented the check.
The money will be placed directly into the Mary Sherman Hospital Foundation funding.
