TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A special Hospice donation was presented on Tuesday.

It happened at Union Hospital in Terre Haute.

The donation was made in memory of the late Denny Swalls. His wife, along with the group the Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies raised more than $1,000 for Hospice of the Wabash Valley.

Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies encourages people to still donate to help make the fundraiser even more successful.

