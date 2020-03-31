Donate Blood Wednesday, April 01, 2020

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Many blood drives have been canceled recently. Two organizations are holding a donation drives Wednesday in Terre Haute.
One is at the the Meadows Banquet room at Meadows Shopping Center.
The time is from 10 am to 2 pm.
The second is happening at the Terre Haute Police Department.
The time is from 10 am to 3 pm.
