Clear
BREAKING NEWS Vigo County reports second COVID-19 death Full Story

Donate Blood Wednesday, April 01, 2020

Two organizations are holding a donation drives Wednesday in Terre Haute.

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 1:32 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Many blood drives have been canceled recently. Two organizations are holding a donation drives Wednesday in Terre Haute.

One is at the the Meadows Banquet room at Meadows Shopping Center.
The time is from 10 am to 2 pm.

The second is happening at the Terre Haute Police Department.
The time is from 10 am to 3 pm.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Cloudy and cooler.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Make Your Own Thermometer

Image

What could a post-COVID-19 economy look like?

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cool. High: 48

Image

Overnight: Some clouds moving in. Colder. Low: 39°

Image

A Vincennes woman is helping kids ease their fear of COVID-19 with a story!

Image

Vincennes city leaders providing daily online updates on pandemic

Image

Crane Army Ammunition Activity takes steps to address COVID-19 pandemic

Image

Local butcher shop sees increased business, takes steps to protect customers and employee from COVID

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities