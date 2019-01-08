Don Morris announces plans to run for a fourth term in city council

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The upcoming elections continue to heat up.

Another person has announced a run for the Terre Haute City Council.

Don Morris said he will run for a fourth term.

In a statement, he said he's a proponent for a unified county-city government system.

Morris joins a growing list of announcements.

Martha Crossen, Neil Garrison, George Azar, and Curtis DeBaun have announced re-election plans.

We also know one seat will be up for grabs since Karrum Nasser has announced he will run for Terre Haute mayor.

The filing period starts on Wednesday.