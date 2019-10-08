CODA hoasts candlelight vigil

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Domestic violence affects more than 10 million people every year in the U.S.

In one minute, nearly 20 people are physically abused by their partner.

A local organization honored those victims of domestic violence Monday. Council on Domestic Abuse or CODA hosted its annual candlelight vigil. Balloons were released to represent each life lost to domestic violence.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, there are resources available.

You can call CODA at 812 232 1736.