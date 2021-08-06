'...try to take yourself away from the situation.' Police offer tips to help keep you safe during domestic incident

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In many calls, police can't know exactly what awaits them. A Thursday night Parke County incident that left a man dead and a deputy hurt started with a call about an argument, something police call a domestic dispute or domestic disturbance.

News 10 spoke briefly with Parke County Sheriff, Justin Cole. He says his deputies have responded to 150 domestic calls this year.

Local police respond to calls for domestic situations every day, while the severity of the calls can range, police take each one seriously.

"We respond to domestic disputes on a regular basis, whether there is a verbal dispute or an altercation where physical harm is done to someone," Cole said.

LINK | Suspect dead following Parke County shootout with police

Sergeant Matt Ames is with the Indiana State Police. He explained not all domestic calls involve partners in a relationship.

They can include other family ties, just like the recent one in Parke County involving a father and son.

"There are all kinds of domestic disputes out here whether it's between a relative or husband and wife or significant other or mother-daughter son and father. there are all kinds of domestic disputes," Ames said.

Ames says the first thing he does when he responds to a domestic call is try to make sure everyone is safe. The goal is to de-escalate the situation.

"You know something is getting ready to escalate, if you need to call 9-1-1 call 9-1-1 immediately that way we can get officers en route to the scene. but also try to take yourself away from the situation," Ames told us.

Senate Bill 79 went into law a month ago. This enhances the penalty for a domestic battery to a level 6 felony. Now that's if the offense is committed against a family or household member who commits domestic violence against someone that had a protective order against the offender.