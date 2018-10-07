Domestic Violence shelter recovering after shut down

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Linda Bookwalter has been at SWAN woman's shelter for thirty-six years. The facility helps women who are the victims of domestic violence.

Bookwalter says, "It is really near and dear to my heart. AndIi wants people to know that it's not ok to be abusive to people. It's not ok to live in violence."

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, almost half of men and women in the united states have experienced psychological aggression by a partner. Bookwalter says that this can make it difficult to seek help.

Bookwalter says, "I think it's important to believe someone. Most people are not going to tell you that they're in an abusive relationship if something has not happened. They are taking a step because they think you will believe them."

Victims of domestic abuse may want to leave the relationship. However, making that decision can be very difficult.

Bookwalter explains, "Statistically it's shown that when women leave, that's the most dangerous time for them. Is when they do leave. They're more apt to be hurt more. They're more apt to be killed."

Bookwalter says victims show up when they've finally had enough.

Bookwalter says, "We get a lot of innocents of self-reports. Where people literally just show up at the shelter and say I'm a victim of domestic violence. What can you do how can you help me."