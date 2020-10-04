Clear

Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October is domestic violence awareness month.

Posted: Oct 4, 2020 9:34 PM
Updated: Oct 4, 2020 10:55 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - October is domestic violence awareness month.

CODA, which stands for the Council on Domestic Abuse is dedicated to eliminating domestic violence and sexual assault in the Wabash Valley.

CODA is offering several events this month to raise awareness and generate support.

Monday, the organization is hosting a vigil for people who have lost their life due to domestic abuse.

"Domestic violence has been kind of a shadow pandemic. It's gone along with COVID-19 'cause a lot of people have been trapped with their abusers. It's really really important this month to get the word out," said the executive director Emily Murray.

Coda's Annual Candlelight Vigil is Monday.

It starts at 6 in the evening and will end around 8.

This is happening at the Vigo Courthouse.

All are encouraged to keep a safe distance and wear masks.

Unassigned0227