Dollar Store in Clinton holds grand opening ceremony

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A local community is celebrating the grand opening of a new business.
There was a grand opening ceremony at the Dollar General in Clinton Saturday.
Folks in the community were invited out to see the newly relocated store.
There were special deals and prizes for customers to check out.
Work has been underway for the last few months.
The store is located at 209 South 11th Street.
