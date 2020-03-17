Dollar General sets aside the first hour of the day to senior shopping

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Dollar General has announced the first hour of shopping each day will be dedicated to senior shoppers.
The company will also close all stores one hour earlier.
That's so employees have more time to clean and restock the shelves.
