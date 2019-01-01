Dollar General petition will be heard by Vigo Co Area Planning

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - A controversial re-zoning request in Vigo county could be examined tomorrow.

News 10 has told you before about a group of homeowners fighting a new Dollar General store in their neighborhood. Foster Builders inc has petitioned the Vigo County Area Plan Commission to rezone land on the east side of North Clinton Street, that's in Northern Vigo County.

The company wants to build a Dollar General on the land and the commission tabled the issue at their November meeting.

They're expected to hold a public hearing on the petition at their meeting tomorrow night and begins at 7 pm in the council chambers of the Annex.