"My fear was what am I going to see? What condition are these dogs going to be in?" Dogs starting to recover after puppy mill raid

The Martin County Humane Society says they are working to help dogs rescued in last week's puppy mill raid.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 5:52 PM
Updated: Feb. 1, 2019 7:01 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - Last Thursday night was difficult for Susan Wittmer.

Wittmer says, "I didn't even have my window down and all I could hear was barking, barking, barking."

Wittmer was one of the first to help rescue dogs during the puppy mill raid.

Wittmer explains, "My fear was what am I going to see? What condition are these dogs going to be in?"

The humane society was able to rescue 72 dogs. Many of those suffering from the highly contagious parvovirus.

LINK | WOMAN CHARGED FOR LOOGOOTEE PUPPY MILL FACES 11 ANIMAL CRUELTY CHARGES, ALL MISDEMEANORS

Wittmer says, "It was like constant bleaching. So we just had to limit our volunteers and basically kind of shut down the shelter for anybody other than just the normal people that are there on a daily basis."

The dogs are on the road to recovery and will soon be able to find their new homes.

Wittmer explains, "They're real shy. They're real leary. But they're starting to go out on their own outside to go to the bathroom. They're a little leary sometimes to come back in."

The Humane Society has received roughly $30,000 in donations.

Wittmer says, "The lady that delivers our mail said there were so many packages she couldn't fit them in her truck and could somebody come to the post office them up."

Wittmer says she's thankful for the support. But she also hopes people take notice of what's going on in their own community.

Wittmer explains, "This isn't just a single incident. It's happening every day. And it may not be to this scale but there is neglect everywhere."

