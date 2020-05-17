Dog survives shot to the head, more information needed to find who's responsible

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A rescue facility needs your help after a dog was shot in the head.

On Saturday, a dog was taken to Ollie's Canine Campus in Terre Haute.

News 10 spoke with the business owner.

Case is recovering after surgery now.

Tom Kuhl said they got a call about a dog running around in the area of 18th and Ohio in Terre Haute.

That's where they found Case.

His face was swollen and he had a gash in his head.

Kuhl said they later found out he had been shot.

Now, more information is needed to find who's responsible.

"Hey, there's somebody out there that would do something this cruel to a dog. They need to be off the streets. You know, not thinking anything of it just shoot the dog in the head," said Kuhl.

If you have any information that may help find the person responsible for this, you're asked to call Ollie's.

That number is 812-814-4553.