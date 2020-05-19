Dog survives shot in the head, investigation continues to find who's responsible

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Case the dog is recovering after surgery at Ollie's Canine Campus in Terre Haute.

He was brought in with a swollen face and a gash in his head.

It was later on that rescuers found out he had been shot.

"The swelling is all down from the hematoma he had on the side of his face. The wound on top of the head is healing very well. He's still on antibiotics. You would never know that he was shot. He's doing so well. He's getting along with us here. He's loving. He loves our attention," said Tom Kuhl.

Luckily, Case will make a full recovery, and Kuhl said that itself is a miracle.

"You know, it could've hit the eye nerves, or the other nerves and could've caused a lot of damage, but luckily the bullet missed everything," said Kuhl.

Police and code enforcement are now involved in the search to find who is responsible.

They have located Case's owner.

Police do not believe the owner was involved in the shooting.

Kuhl said they just hope justice is served.

"Whoever is responsible for this doesn't need to be on the streets. No way," said Kuhl.

While Case is recovering, Kuhl said he's grateful the community has jumped in to help.

"We've had people that have donated dog beds, treats, toys. they want to know how they can help toward his medical care because expenses will be.. I have not gotten the bill yet from the vet. They were going to assist in that. It was quite a long surgery to take the bullet out," said Kuhl.

If you're interested in donating to help Case on his road to recovery, you can contact Ollie's Canine Campus at 812-814-4553.