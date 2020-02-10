Dog leads local women to her litter of puppies in remarkable rescue

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A mother's instinct led to a unique rescue.

Now, the Terre Haute Humane Society has nine new residents.

Nearly three weeks ago a woman brought a litter of puppies to the Terre Haute Humane Society.

She had just gotten off work at 2:30 in the morning. That's when she saw a dog that led her to a unique discovery.

"She ended up following her and momma led her to a park, and when they got to the park she took her over to the slide, and under the slide were eight puppies and she had buried them in mulch," said Sarah Valentine, THHS.

While it may be motherly instinct, Valentine said they hardly ever see anything like this.

"You know maybe a pregnant dog has shown up, or a pregnant cat has shown up and you know had their litter. They'll call us and be like 'We have this, can I bring it to you?' That's more common. To have somebody say 'This dog came running up to me and I found all these puppies at the park.' That's rare," said Valentine.

Valentine said the puppies were only outside for about a day before they were rescued.

"They're doing great. The puppies have become very playful now. We've introduced food to them and toys to them, so now they're playing and they're eating," said Valentine.

Valentine said they've been overwhelmed with calls, emails and messages, but the puppies are not able to go to their forever homes just yet.

"We are not accepting any applications on them until they are available, which will be the day after they are spayed and neutered. That will be sometime in the first or second week of March, so they will just need to keep an eye on our website," said Valentine.

The puppies will still need care over the next few weeks while they're at the humane society.

If you're interested in donating, you can follow the link.