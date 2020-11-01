Does the weather have an impact on the results of election day?

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Tuesday is Election Day in the United States. The weather is actually going to be quite pleasant across the entire U.S.

A large ridge of high pressure is expected to keep the weather quiet. Here in the Wabash Valley, we are going to see sunshine and near average temperatures for this time of year. Which is around 62 degrees.

So, with the nice weather expected, will more people go out and vote? The answer is fairly straight forward. Yes.

In a recent study by the Weather Channel, temperatures that were higher and calmer voter turnout increased. On the flip-side, when there was lower temperatures and active weather, people were less likely to go out and vote. The study concluded that 1 inch of rainfall caused a 1% decrease of voter turnout. Snowfall decreased voter turnout by about 0.5% with every inch of snow that occurred.

For a historical example, back in 1960 during the Nixon/Kennedy Presidential race, another study also showed that weather did have an impact on that election. Heavy rain fell in rural areas in Illinois while Chicago saw quiet weather. This caused higher voter turnout in Chicago.

If the entire state of Illinois saw better weather, Nixon could have won all the electoral votes in Illinois which might have given him a seat in the White House.

So, whatever the weather, be sure to get out and cast your vote on Election Day!

