BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Leaders from the Indiana Attorney General's Office made a pit stop in Brazil on Tuesday with the 'Mobile Operations Center.'
Staff met with people at the library.
They helped search for unclaimed property and file consumer complaints.
Representatives also visited the public libraries in Bloomfield and Spencer.
To see if you have unclaimed property, check out this link.
Related Content
- Does a business owe you money? Here's how you can find out if you have unclaimed property
- Almost $3 billion in unclaimed cash and property in Illinois
- Staff from Indiana Attorney General's Office helped Rockville residents find their unclaimed money
- Deadline to redeem unclaimed $1 million lottery ticket nears
- Shahadey looks to clarify the amount of money he owes for kickback scheme
- Business raises money for autism awareness
- Washington businesses report receiving counterfeit money
- Business raises money for local cancer organization
- Local business hosts public meeting on property tax assessments
- State finds $21M in undistributed Indiana local tax money
Scroll for more content...