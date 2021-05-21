Does Apple have an AirTag privacy problem?

So, you may have seen stories; lately, Apple is dealing with an AirTag stalking problem. But is it actually a problem? And what is Apple doing to keep an ex from keeping tabs on you? I'm going to break that down for you right here.

To bring you up to speed, Apple announced the AirTags last month. They are small tracking devices that are made to help you keep track of your keys, purse, bike...or whatever.

But there are concerns, and rightfully so, about people being able to use the small and relatively cheap gadgets to track an unsuspecting victim's location. They are easy to drop in the bottom of someone's purse or stash under the seat of a car.

How is Apple fighting this?

When you first activate an AirTag, they are tied to an Apple ID. That means it will be connected to one person.

Now, I can use a personal example of how Apple notifies you about an AirTag, that isn't yours, following you around.

I often drive my wife's car to work. When we activated our AirTags, she put one of them on her keys using her Apple ID. When I used her keys to drive to work the other day, about midway through the day, I received a notification that an AirTag that isn't mine can see my location. It looked like this.

Once you click on the prompt, you get the option to learn more about the AirTag or take the battery out so it will stop tracking you.

You also see a map showing all of the locations the AirTag tracked you.

While this is great, this process isn't perfect.

It works great if you have an iPhone...but what about if you are using an Android phone? The short answer is you are out of luck.

If you have an Android phone, in some cases, you will be able to help identify a lost AirTag if you find one, but you won't be notified if one is stashed in your car or bag.

Even if you do have an iPhone, a potential stalker could have it on you long enough to track you to your home before you discover it.

This isn't anything new

So, just like in many of Apple's controversies - tracking someone with a small device isn't new or exclusive to Apple. It just gets brought into the spotlight because Apple made these kinds of devices more popular.

Tile trackers that work similarly to the AirTags have been around for years, and people could have done the same thing with them.

Bringing attention to an issue like this is never a bad thing, and I'm glad Apple is making an effort to try and curb these kinds of issues, but sadly, with devices like Tile trackers or AirTags out there...things like this will happen.

If you feel like you have someone tracking or stalking, notify the police immediately.