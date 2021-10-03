Dodeca Festival Makes it debut in 12 Points

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new fall festival made its way to the 12 Points area on Saturday!

Studio Twelve and Maryland Community Church hosted the Dodeca Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Although the rain canceled some of the activities planned -- there was still a nice turn-out!

The festival was a way to celebrate the arts with local musicians, poets, and artists.

There was also a ton of vendors, and an interactive family area full of fall activities for all ages to enjoy!

Organizers say it was a way to bring more attention to the revitalization of the area,

"Now...we're...several of us are coming back to the community, that grew up around here, Jitterbugs volunteer Bill Jeffrey said.

"We're trying to bring it back to life again."

Jeffrey encourages everyone to come out to 12 Points to see all of the recent improvements the community has made!