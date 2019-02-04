Documentary shines the spotlight on Indiana Theatre

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Every city has its hidden gems.

That's exactly what one documentary show set out to find.

Ashley Dillard is co-host of Journey Indiana.

It's a show on Indiana Public Media.

On Monday, she stopped in Terre Haute to highlight the Indiana Theatre.

The theater had its first curtain call in 1922.

Since then its been through many renovations.

Dillard says the goal of the show is to get people interested in what the state of Indiana has to offer.

"We try to find artists. We try to find historical sites. We try to find sports legends to explore kind of what Indiana's history is and get people traveling around their state and out in their community to connect," Dillard said.

The episode airs in March.