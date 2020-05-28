Doctors say COVID-19 fears are keeping people that need care out of the ER

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Doctors say COVID-19 fears are stopping some people from going to the emergency room when needed.

We talked with the Emergency Room Medical Director at Union Hospital. He says in the middle of April, ER traffic was down by two thirds.

Waiting to get medical help can have disastrous consequences.

"Unfortunately, one of the consequences of a delayed evaluation in the emergency room for a stroke, a heart attack, an infection is irreversible damage," Dr. Osman Abbasi said.

He wants the public to know that hospital workers separate patients with COVID-19 symptoms.