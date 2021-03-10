Doctors say COVID-19 can leave lasting effects on your health

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some people think testing negative after having COVID-19 means they're done with the virus, but oftentimes it can leave a lasting impact.

Shortness of breath and fatigue are just some of the symptoms folks experience.

News 10 spoke with Dr. Groneman at Independence Rehab in Terre Haute. He said people could experience side effects from the virus after it's long gone.

Dr. Groneman says people often feel weak and fatigued.

He helps them feel strong again. He does so through various exercises, strength training, and helping them with their balance.

Even though most of his patients are older, he adds it's still important for anyone to seek assistance if they need it.

Dr. Groneman says it could take a couple of months before people start feeling like themselves again.

"We want people to get back to their prior level of function and help them enjoy those things that they enjoy. Playing with their grandkids or getting out and playing golf or doing those things that they love and so that's what our goal is. We just want to help them get back to doing those things. COVID has a major effect with some people," says Dr. Groneman.

